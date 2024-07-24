Due to the overwhelming publicity EV announcements receive, advancements in the eco-friendly moto scene usually fly under the radar, unlike their four-wheeled counterparts. Nevertheless, this does not mean development stops as new platforms like the TS Ultra hit the market. As more riders gradually shift from fossil fuels to all-electric drive systems, demand for electric motorcycles will surge.

Ideally, a future where air and noise pollution is virtually non-existent is what the mobility industry should collectively strive for. Until technological limitations no longer dictate efficiency and performance, we can choose to reduce our carbon footprint instead. Verge manages to design a sleek superbike without the need to go overboard with futuristic aesthetics. It simply means the TS Ultra does not rely on an overload of LED lighting to prove it’s a cutting-edge machine.

Perhaps the only giveaway of its green credentials other than the near-silent operation is the hubless rear wheel. As the press materials put it, “the Verge TS Ultra pushes every specification and design element to its absolute limit. It’s a machine born from the pursuit of ultimate performance, yet crafted with your everyday comfort in mind.” Its architecture integrates an electric motor with the rear wheel to make space for a larger battery pack within the frame.

The TS Ultra generates about a 150 kW power output and 885 lb-ft of torque. It can also zip from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 124 mph. Meanwhile, the full-body battery system uses a CCS charging point for extremely fast charging times of approximately 25 minutes. A full charge equates to around 233 miles. Verge outfits the front wheels with double Brembo M4.32 four-piston calipers and a custom four-piston caliper for the rear rim.

