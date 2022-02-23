These days, the sheer number of watches available in the market can be overwhelming. From established names in the business to microbrands, there’s a model that will appeal to everyone. It’s important to note that although most horological enthusiasts tend to favor the luxury segment, others encourage people to explore. We also love to help our readers make informed choices when it comes to timepieces and the Redentore Riserva di Carica from Venezianico just so happens to be an outstanding option to grab this 2022.

It’s All About Personal Tastes

Whether you’re buying one for personal use or as a gift, this new entry oozes with style. Readers who have followed us for quite some time now are aware of our penchant for the more avant-garde of designs. Nevertheless, the sophisticated silhouette of the Redentore Riserva di Carica makes it impossible to say no to.

Fashionable versatility is the name of the game here as it can become a statement piece or remain an understated accompaniment to your attire that will still draw admiring glances from everybody who happen to see it up close. Venezianico tells us the Riserva di Carica is the introductory model in their Redentore collection.

The Idea Behind The Redentore Riserva di Carica

Artists can call upon their skills to create masterpieces that astound people around them. It can be purely original or a tribute to anything that evokes their creativity. As such, Venezianico shares that its designers have carefully chosen the majestic Basilica del Redentore (Basilica of the Redeemer), to serve as the muse for its latest line of watches.

Penned by the renowned Venetian architect Andrea Palladio, who is also considered by many as Master of Neoclassical style, it turns into a striking visual element on the Riserva di Carica and probably on the rest that will soon follow in the lineup. The overall presentation of the flagship timepiece reflects this in a spectacular way.

Crafting A Timeless Beauty

As we noted earlier, Redentore Riserva di Carica touts a traditional attractiveness that will win over a lot of folks. Most likely, those who already prefer a classic outline on their wrists will find that the Riserva di Carica delivers these characteristics. Venezianico endows it with a round 40 mm x 14.2 mm, 316L stainless-steel case. Lug-to-lug, the tape reads 48 mm.

For contrast, they’re going for a combination of mirror and satin finishes. This creates a dynamic shift when the surfaces reflect light that hits them from different angles. The left side of the case is minimal to bring out the sinuous shapes and the satin finish that is manually applied to the steel. Meanwhile, the right flank features a crown topped with the watchmaker’s cross emblem.

Moving on to the bottom section, what greets you is an intricate engraving of the Redentore Riserva di Carica’s namesake. Gaskets on the push/pull crown and the tiny screws that hold the caseback securely in place keep it water-resistant up to a little over 300 feet. Back on top, a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating provides premium protection and clarity.

Dial And Caliber

Let’s now focus on aesthetics. To complement the remarkable craftsmanship of the case is a beautiful sunray dial. There are applied hour markers and a minute track on the flange. What follows is the signature and badge at 12 o’clock. A snailed date sub-dial can be found at 6 o’clock with a hammer-shaped hand.

You’ll also notice what appears to be an engraved matte chapter ring. Interestingly, the manufacturer reveals that the print on the top half is a power reserve indicator that works together with another hammer-tipped hand. Meanwhile, the Dauphine hands are what you need to observe to tell the time.

Governing the Redentore Riserva di Carica’s five-hand operation is a 29-jewel, 21,600 bph, Seiko NE57. The self-winding movement boasts a 41-hour power reserve. Finally, Venezianico pairs the watches with genuine leather straps and a stainless-steel pin-buckle closure system.

Our Take On The Redentore Riserva di Carica

After browsing through Venezianico’s growing catalog of timepieces, the Redentore Riserva di Carica is a stunning model to lead the new collection. Unique functionalities, elegant design, reliable movement, and so much more combine to make it a worthy addition to your wardrobe. Moreover, there are five colorways to choose from and they all look dapper.

