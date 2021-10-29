So, you’ve finally decided to purchase your first e-bike. You’re hopefully here to browse the selection we’ve featured. If you are, then this might be the best one yet. What we like about the Velotric Discover 1 is the casual appeal brought about by its step-through design. Make no mistake, this machine packs a punch.

With a team of veterans from leading brands in the cycling industry such as Giant, Specialized, Lime, and Decathlon, what else do we expect? Most of the e-bikes commercially available right now seem to target hardcore cyclists with their sportier outline. Not the Velotric Discover 1.

Velotric Bike, puts riding comfort above everything else, which is perfect for the urban commuter. Even so, the manufacturer is not neglecting performance and features. As it stands right now, contemporary platforms normally deliver about 20 to 50 miles on a single charge.

The Discover 1, on the other hand, claims it can go the distance, up to 80 miles in controlled tests. As for actual mileage in a real-world scenario, it should be a little lower, but still impressive, nonetheless. A removable 48V 692-Wh battery runs the show here.

American markets get the model that ships with a 500W motor rated at 47.94 lb-ft of torque with a top speed of 20 mph. The European version is equipped with a 250W motor with a torque of 29.50 lb-ft and maxes out at 16 mph.

An integrated display is on the handlebar along with the thumb throttle on the right-hand side. Let the pedal-assist help for a leisurely workout or go manual and push yourself harder with the help of its Shimano 7-speed derailleur. The Velotric Discover 1 comes in silver, jet black, cyan, indigo, or mango colors.

Images courtesy of Velotric Bike