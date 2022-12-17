Even before the new Bronco was teased and subsequently launched by Ford, there was already strong demand for the old-school version. In fact, it is the reason why the American carmaker sought to bring back the silhouette after a long hiatus since the assembly line halted production in 1996. Velocity Restorations, meanwhile, presents a 1967 Bronco Midnight Edition restomod.

Every machine that the Florida-based shop offers looks like they are fresh from the factory. In fact, the company’s facility spans 135,000 square feet and is manned by automotive artisans and professionals. These folks are in the business of giving highly sought-after vintage vehicles a new lease on life, albeit for a premium price.

The 1967 Ford Bronco Midnight Edition is a spectacular example of what Velocity Restorations can bring to the table. It is under their Classic banner and is replete with a curated collection of upgrades for the discerning buyer. The donor machine undergoes a meticulous contemporary revamp.

Powering the SUV is a 5.0-liter Ford Coyote crate engine alongside an automatic gearbox. It likewise receives a custom serpentine system and exhaust unit. Other tweaks include a Dana 44 front axle with a 9” rear axle from Ford. Then there’s the lift kit to give the 1967 Ford Bronco Midnight Edition a 2.5” higher ground clearance.

It sports 17” Method Racing rims shod in beefy BFGoodrich tires and Wilwood disc brakes with Hydroboost assist technology. As for the interior, we spot Velocity Restorations’ all-weather floor mats, digital instruments, and black leather upholstery. Finally, the 1967 Ford Bronco Midnight Edition calls on an Alpine BT head unit with Kicker speakers.

Images courtesy of Velocity Restorations