Gone are the days when Vans was all about board sport and punk rock style. It has also explored other horizons to adapt to the ever-increasing demand for durable, comfortable, and sustainable sneakers. The UltraRange collection is a new addition to the Vans Family, and the UltraRange VR3 is a re-engineered version. It is more sustainable and lightweight but boasts the grip and durability that Vans is famous for.

This is the manifestation of Vans’ commitment to source four of its CO2 impact materials (cotton, leather, rubber, and polyester) from Regenerative, Responsibly Sourced Renewable, and/or Recycled sources by 2030. To reduce the overall carbon footprint, Vans turned to sustainable materials including a molded EcoCush midsole and lightweight construction. Then there’s the EcoWaffle rubber outsole and a breathable upper.

Unlike the traditional cut-and-sew uppers, the Vans UltraRange VR3 features a one-piece knit fabric made with 50% cotton, 36% recycled PET, and 14% recycled nylon. A knitted upper means it is breathable and gives your toes enough wiggle room without losing the secure fit.

Meanwhile, the footbed comes with the upgraded lightweight EcoCush midsole, which is made using 50% biobased EVA foam partially retrieved from plant-based sources like sugarcane. Moreover, the Vans UltraRange VR3 features an outsole made with the new EcoWaffle rubber, sourced responsibly instead of petroleum-derived synthetic rubber. The rubber compound boasts great traction, grip, and durability.

Aesthetics-wise, this pair boasts sneaker-like comfort for everyday wear. It is featherlight and comes in a modern silhouette it would look great with just about anything. Not to mention, the Vans UltraRange VR3 comes in various colorways to fit your preference.

