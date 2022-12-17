Don’t let the rain or snow stop you from venturing outdoors when you have the Vans UltraRange EXO Hi MTE-1. This all-weather shoe keeps your feet, and you, comfortable while you tackle the pavement on your skateboard or bike, hike up mountains, or even shoot a few hoops.

This pair is designed for adventure no matter the weather and terrain. It boasts water-resistant uppers made from leather, textile, and synthetic PU and they come with a splash and puddle guard called HydroGuard Wrap around the shoe and over the toe. These give you reliable and comfortable footwear that is breathable and keep your feet dry.

Moreover, the Vans UltraRange EXO Hi MTE-1 warms up those soles thanks to its enhanced heat retention. It uses Zonal Primaloft insulation package characterized by a high-quality microfiber thermal insulation system that mimics the warmth-providing properties of down. It keeps you warm without retaining internal moisture or making your feet sweat.

Working alongside the insulation is the single-density OrthoLite sockliner, TPU heel cradle, and UltraCush EVA midsole. The combination keeps you comfortable while allowing room for air to circulate. Thus, offering a drier, bacteria-free, or healthier environment inside your shoe.

The Vans UltraRange EXO Hi MTE-1 takes care of your feet without the added heft or bulk. It is lightweight and fits snugly without being too tight or too loose. Best of all, it offers supreme grip and traction for variable terrain and street performance. It features UltraRange EXO outsole lug pattern, toe-picking treads, and a higher toe bumper for grip and added protection.

Images courtesy of Vans