One way to know if a brand’s venture into something new was a success is a follow-up. Depending on the number of units moved, manufacturers will consider another version that packs more upgrades. Vans outdoor-ready boots probably meet the criteria as we welcome the UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex MTE-3. Let’s learn about what it brings to the table, shall we?

All-weather protection should be on the top of your list given the unpredictability of Mother Nature. Nobody should find themselves in a difficult situation with the wrong gear. According to Vans, its MTE apparel lineup abide by three crucial principles. There’s thermoregulation, moisture management, and traction.

The UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex MTE-3 packs all of these to keep your mind at ease. With your footing and comfort secured, there are fewer things to worry about as you tackle the trail. Meanwhile, adventurers are always on the lookout for equipment that can withstand almost everything.

Vans knows exactly what you need. Thus, the company engineers their footwear for the most demanding expedition. The UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex MTE-3 is “built on the back of decades of snowboard boot development.” Now, let’s break down how the key elements are applied.

To keep the temperature in control, Vans uses a 3M Thinsulate lining to trap air and prevent heat loss. Next is the bootie, which works alongside the former and allows internal moisture to escape but keeps rain and snow out. Then there’s the All-Trac outsole rubber which lets you take each step with confidence.

Finally, comfort and performance come from the open-cell PU sockliner, an UltraRange UltraCrush EVA midsole, and the TPU arch cradle. Vans offers the UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex MTE-3 in four colorways: Demitasse/Dark Gum, Pomegranate/Marshmallow, Black/Black, and (Arthur Longo) Marshmallow/Black.

Images courtesy of Vans