Safety is something nobody can put a price on, which is why we should never skimp out on survival gear. Sure, you can save a few bucks in the process, but when the situation turns dire, a trustworthy brand should keep you out of harm’s way. As the colder weather promotes outdoor recreation, the UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex MTE-3 will protect your feet from the elements and terrain.

Vans is not exactly a shoe brand that comes to mind for trips out in the wild. For the longest time, their shoes are closely tied to the skateboarding subculture and other similar activities. However, the lineup has grown over the years and is now more diverse than ever. The product description reads, “Technically advanced and purpose-built on the back of decades of snowboard boot development.”

These bad boys are expertly engineered to keep your feet in peak condition in the great outdoors. A key component of the UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex MTE-3 is already hinted at by the name. The waterproof and breathable fabric membrane is paired with 3M’s Thinsulate insulation technology so wearers feel dry and warm throughout their journey.

Another crucial attribute people look for in a boot like this is superior traction over dynamic changes in terrain. Thankfully, Vans understands exactly what users need and equips its footwear with an All-Trad outsole. The rubber compound mix is a proprietary formula for optimal performance even in the cold. Meanwhile, the lugged treads provide exceptional grip.

Take each step with confidence and comfort courtesy of the dual-density UltraCush EVA footbed with an Ortholite cover. The UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex MTE-3 also benefits from the molded TPU toe cap and additional heel protection. Vans offers these kicks in five colorways: Olive/Black, Khaki/Gum, Gray/Multi, Vintage White, and Black/Gold.

Images courtesy of Vans