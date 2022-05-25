Vans’ Old Skool Tapered Canvas Sneaker adds a pop of color to a plain getup. The choice of hues in this pair is not too loud and the patterns are not too messy. What you get is an attractive design that’s pleasing to the eyes and worthy of a second look.

A pair of sneakers always goes a long way when it comes to finding the perfect footwear for just about any occasion. Gone are the days when they only apply as casual wear. It’s become a trend nowadays to have slacks, khaki pants, or any formal pants paired with this humble shoe.

Celebrities find it’s more comfortable to wear them, especially on the red carpet during award shows because they are very versatile you can match them with just about any fashion style. The same applies to Vans’ Old Skool Tapered Canvas Sneaker. You get a choice of any outfit in blue, brown, orange, or white to pair it with.

Plus, it does not hurt your feet because of its cushioned soles. Since it’s made with canvass, then it’s also guaranteed to be durable. This printed canvass sneaker comes with a lace-up front and features a contrast side stripe accent. Then the Old Skool Tapered is finished off with the brand’s signature waffle texture tread at the rubber sole for good traction and grip.

It also has the brand’s trademark “Vans Off The Wall” logo printed on the heel. Outside of its composition, Vans’ Old Skool Tapered Canvas Sneaker boasts a stylishly cool aesthetics that’s because of its seemingly patchwork design. It’s like quilted artwork that’s sure to get anyone’s attention.

Images courtesy of Vans