Thanks to the remarkable characteristics of composites like carbon fiber, it’s becoming the material of choice for the shipbuilding industry. Its use is not limited here as aviation and automotive companies rely on its lightweight yet durable characteristics. Meanwhile, Vanquish Yachts announces that its VQ115 Veloce will go with aluminum instead.

You must admit, that metal always feels and looks premium. However, others will argue that you can’t actually tell the difference when they slap a coat of marine paint over the hull anyway. Anyway, what really matters here is that this 115-foot luxury vessel is brimming with awesome features.

Starting with the propulsion system, the naval engineers over at the Vanquish Yachts are not settling for mediocre performance here. Thus, they’re equipping the VQ115 Veloce with three MTU-Rolls-Royce 2650 engines with surface drives. The sleek outline of the ship lets it reach speeds of up to 50 knots.

At 22 feet, the beam is more than enough for owners to design the interior and exterior volumes just the way they like it. It can accommodate a total of 32 people including the crew. Starting with the flybridge, there are two seats that flank the controls with a sunbathing area.

Make your way down the main deck to access the saloon, an office, a pantry, cocktail bar, day head, and an open-air lounge. The bow of the VQ115 Veloce holds more seating and a pool. Then there’s, a beach club is accessible at the aft section.

The lower deck is where the owner’s full-beam suite and other cabins are located. The VQ115 Veloce will house a VQ16 within its large tender bay and a VQ11 inside a starboard garage. Even with these vessels on board, there’s still enough space for other water toys.

Images courtesy of Vanquish Yachts