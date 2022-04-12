Are you shopping around for your next personal urban transport? The market is now teeming with options and we’re here to help. For those who prefer a platform that can also provide a good workout, electric bicycles are the most popular ones out there. It just so happens that VanMoof just released exciting revamps. Let’s check out the S5!

If you prefer a smaller model that’s agile and geared for rides in the city, then the A5 might be the best option. On the other hand, for cyclists who want the stance and performance close to that of a road bike, the S5 is an excellent choice. As VanMoof puts it, this e-bike is “perfect for controlled cruising and longer rides.”

This two-wheeler sports a frame and fork made from 6061 aluminum alloy. This material boasts exceptional resistance to corrosion and an outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. The S5 tips the scales at just 50.7 lbs. Its upgraded motor now produces up to 50.15 lb-ft of torque.

Powering it is a 26-cell 47V 487 Wh battery. With the Gen 5 charger, you can reach a full charge in 6.5 hours. The electric-assist range is approximately 37 miles. The S5 is also packing intuitive technology like the Halo Ring Interface. Each handlebar features an LED indicator that can tell you about the battery level, speed indicator, and electric-assist level.

Download the companion app on your smartphone and mount it on the handlebars. This turns it into a digital instrument panel. To secure your S5, the Kick Lock lets you do so with a tap of your foot. VanMoof is also developing optional accessories such as the Front Rack and Click-On Battery to enhance your riding experience.

Images courtesy of VanMoof