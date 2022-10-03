Fall usually signals a surge of hikers who want to take advantage of the cooler weather. Every seasoned adventurer knows to pack the essentials to make each journey an enjoyable one. Gear up with the proper outfit, footwear, and eyewear. Vallon is happy to offer the Heron Mountain – a pair of shades engineered for outdoor activities.

The sun may illuminate your surroundings but it’s far from your friend. Although the warmth it generates is welcome in cooler weather, it can damage your skin. In some instances, it can even cause heatstroke. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly, hydrate, and find some shade when it gets too hot.

Moreover, don’t forget to wear sunglasses to minimize glare. What Vallon offers is a stylish pair sure to appeal to those who just can’t get enough of nature. If you love to regularly take up the challenge, consider the Heron Mountain. At first glance, it shares some cosmetic similarities to the Heron Glacier

However, this variant is notably different in other aspects. For instance, the polycarbonate lenses it comes with are lighter. Still, the transparent material is remarkably shatterproof. Vallon rates it at category 3 with a 12% VLT and 100% UV protection. Unlike regular shades, it features leather side shields.

Together with the removable centerpiece, these fully cover your eyes and are essential in extreme conditions. The Heron Mountain can effectively block out glare, wind, and dust. The frame is fabricated out of TR90 polyamide which is lightweight yet exceptionally durable. To ensure the sunglasses do not slip off while you move about, the temples are adjustable and can hook over your ears.

