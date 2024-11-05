ATOWAK, a pioneer in avant-garde watchmaking, is proud to introduce its latest creation, the COSMOFLEET. This timepiece pushes the boundaries of both design and functionality, embodying the vast possibilities of the future and the cosmos.

An Odyssey of Time and Space

Inspired by the concept of futuristic space carriers, ATOWAK COSMOFLEET is more than a timekeeping device; it’s an exploration of the mysteries of time and space. The case design mirrors a command center from a space fleet, with streamlined aesthetics and geometric facets, evoking the layout of land carrier formations. Inside, the vast open space of the watch face is reminiscent of the starry cosmos, while the innovative three-dimensional star wheel hands shift like a fleet of spacecraft exploring the universe.

Breakthrough in Time-Reading Innovation: The Vectorial-Orbit Wandering Hour System

At the heart of COSMOFLEET is ATOWAK’s self-developed Vectorial-Orbit Wandering Hour (VOWH) system, a revolutionary time-reading mechanism that diverges from traditional designs. Controlled by three sets of high-precision planetary gears, the three-dimensional hands move with unparalleled stability and precision, ensuring that time is displayed with mechanical elegance. Composed of 44 precision-crafted parts made from six high-grade materials, including titanium alloy, brass, stainless steel, aluminum alloy, ruby, and SSG nylon, the VOWH system embodies exceptional craftsmanship, with tolerances as fine as 0.005mm.

Single-Pin Joint: Reinventing Three-Dimensional Hand Design

COSMOFLEET introduces ATOWAK’s groundbreaking Single-Pin Joint structure, inspired by ancient tenon-and-mortise joints. This innovative design, which uses a single rod to securely fasten the three-dimensional hands to the dial, is reminiscent of docking mechanisms used in modern space missions, such as the Apollo ASTP. This precise aluminum shaft ensures that all components are perfectly aligned and operate seamlessly, creating an experience akin to spacecraft docking.

Unparalleled Craftsmanship: Multi-Segment Push-Type Hand Movement

A world-first innovation, COSMOFLEET’s hands utilize a multi-segment push-type mechanism powered by a column wheel system, inspired by ancient irrigation technology. More complex and stable than the Geneva Drive used in traditional Wandering Hour watches, this system is crafted from Grade 5 titanium alloy, showcasing the pinnacle of precision engineering.

Friction-Free Performance: Advanced Ruby Bearing System

To accommodate the weight and complexity of the VOWH system, ATOWAK has developed an advanced bearing system that includes 24+3 ruby bearings to reduce friction and wear. Each of the three-dimensional hands is supported by one ruby bearing, ensuring smooth, stable operation. Combined with the self-developed Miyota 9029 movement, this system provides flawless, seamless performance.

Aerospace-Grade Titanium for Ultimate Durability

COSMOFLEET’s case is crafted from aerospace-grade titanium alloy, meticulously sculpted over 260 minutes with an accuracy of 0.02mm. This material not only enhances durability but also reduces the watch’s weight to a mere 67.66g, offering an exceptional wearing experience with a slim 15.7mm profile.

Curved Crystal: A Masterpiece of Precision

Featuring a custom cross-shaped double-curved crystal, the COSMOFLEET’s glass showcases ATOWAK’s commitment to precision and craftsmanship. Cut to a tolerance of 0.01mm, the glass is manually polished to integrate seamlessly with the case, reflecting the watch’s streamlined, unified design.

Multi-Layered Dial: A Celestial Landscape

The COSMOFLEET’s dial is a work of art, made from intricately sculpted copper with a fish-scale pattern resembling shimmering stars. The time-reading module, also crafted from copper, ensures precise assembly, while the ATOWAK logo at the 12 o’clock position adds a touch of sophistication.

Swiss Super-Luminova: Illuminate the Night

Every detail of the COSMOFLEET, from the dial to the star wheel hands, is hand-filled with Swiss Super-Luminova, creating a breathtaking night-time display. The luminous arrow-tipped hands not only enhance readability but also evoke the imagery of spacecraft propulsion, guiding the fleet through the dark.

Pre-Order Details

ATOWAK COSMOFLEET will be available for pre-order starting October 31, 2024, at a price of $2,999 and will launch on November 29, 2024. Due to the complexity of craftsmanship and limited production capacity, the brand will periodically offer early purchase opportunities to customers who place deposits during the pre-sale period, along with an additional $300 discount. ATOWAK will release purchase slots periodically throughout the pre-order phase.

For more information on the ATOWAK COSMOFLEET and to pre-order, please visit ATOWAK’s official website https://atowak.com/.

About ATOWAK: ATOWAK is an innovative watch brand that blends cutting-edge technology with artistic craftsmanship, creating timepieces that challenge traditional notions of watch design. With a focus on unique, futuristic aesthetics and high-precision mechanics, ATOWAK continues to push the boundaries of modern watchmaking.

Specification

Movement: AK-06CA Self-Developed Module Movement; 28800BPH; 38 Hours Power Reserve; Vectorial-Orbit Wandering Hour

Case: Titanium Alloy

Lens: Scratch-resistant Sapphire Crystal With Anti-reflective Coating

Water Resist: 30 Meters

Case Size: 39mm × 46.5mm

Case Thickness: 15.70mm

Dial: 3D Copper + Fish Scale Pattern+ Sandblasted, Filled & Printed Swiss Super Luminous Hands: Titanium Alloy, 360°-Revolving Satellite Hour Wheel, Filled Swiss Super Luminous Strap: 2 Straps (Italian Leather Strap + FKM & Nylon Fabric Strap)

Strap Width: 28 mm × 20mm

Strap Length: 125mm × 80mm

Clasp: Pin Buckle

Watch Head Weight: 67.66g

Watch Weight: 74.65g (with Leather Strap) / 89.65g (with Nylon Strap)