The Zenith tiny house from Sweden’s Vagabond Haven offers a flexible interior layout designed for family use. It boasts a considerable length of 36 feet (11 meters), with a width and height of 11.3 feet (3.45 m) and 13.29 feet (4. 05 m), respectively. It is extra-large than most road-legal tiny homes and weighs approximately 10,000 kg. Hence, it isn’t towable (without wheels), but transportable to a location using a truck.

The house features a steel frame clad with ThermoWood and metal sheets. It has lightweight and durable aluminum roofs and is well-insulated for cold-weather protection with 20 cm glass wool. It also has well insulated three-pane windows on one end of the home that brightens up the interior.

Zenith opens via a single tempered glass door into a spacious and cozy interior finished in Huntonit siding and either spruce panel or plywood with laminate flooring. There’s plenty of storage everywhere, there’s even a walk-in closet convertible into an extra sleeping area.

The brightly-lit four-square-meter living area can fit a sofa bed and dining table for four. Meanwhile, the kitchen comes with lower and upper cabinets, a three-layer oak board countertop, and protective glass behind the countertop. It comes with an electric or gas stove or induction or gas cooktop, a big fridge/freezer, a kitchen hood, and a mini breakfast table.

Zenith boasts a bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a choice of a composting, flushing, or incinerating toilet. It also has a washer/dryer installed. The private bedroom below has a double bed with two bedside tables, a two-door wardrobe, wall-mounted dressing table, and three-drawer chest.

Moreover, a ladder in the corridor leads to a sleeping loft. The corridor even features a double-door wardrobe and clothes hangers for added storage.

Images courtesy of Vagabond Haven