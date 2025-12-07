With a huge collection of popular silhouettes, Nike is a leading footwear brand that covers a variety of categories. Truth be told, most consumers purchase the more fashion-oriented models. However, the company occasionally drops sneakers designed for specific activities such as sports or recreation. Catering to the stringent requirements of outdoor enthusiasts, you’re looking at the ACG Zegama.

Yes, just in case you’re unaware, the Oregon-based sportswear and lifestyle firm knows a thing or two about rough adventures. The All Conditions Gear (ACG) lineup boasts a plethora of apparel and accessories for excursions or extended treks in the wilderness. Sadly, this SKU currently has a caveat you should be aware of.

According to Nike’s press release, the ACG Zegama is due to launch next summer. It means we’re stuck with our outdated kicks for the meantime. The Swoosh emblem bills it as “a rugged partner for the world’s wildest terrain.” After undergoing comprehensive testing by top athletes, it’s finally nearing commercial production.

Among these 22 professionals, five are based stateside, while the rest are from eight other countries. Feedback allows the designers to fine-tune every facet for optimal comfort, performance, and durability. Meanwhile, the sleek profile features a mesh/synthetic upper with plenty of perforations for breathability.

“Thanks to feedback from athletes who push the limits, we’ve obsessed every detail to ensure the ACG Zegama can handle any distance. From the moment you lace up, the wider toe box and trail-tuned ZoomX foam are noticeable, helping you venture into wild, technical terrain in confidence,” stated Nike ACG Footwear Direction Brenden McAleese.

Images courtesy of Nike