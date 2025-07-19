Ever wonder what it’d be like if we can communicate with our garden? Imagine receiving a “thank you” or a visual reminder of our bond with nature through the form of light. That’s where the SOLI lamp builds on this possibility, by harnessing the power of the ground it stands on to send us a message.

Mexican designer Milú Brunel designed this garden lamp to work using energy released by the soil through insects, fungi, and microbes. As these microorganisms get to work decomposing and nutrient recycling, they release energy and that energy powers the lamp.

Essentially, SOLI lamp uses microbial fuel cells, which is a type of battery that converts the chemical energy released by microorganisms into electricity. While not yet scalable, these cells have powered LEDs, calculators, and small fans in lab research. For Brunel, she built the fuel cell herself using soil from her own garden.

The lamp captures the electrons released by these microorganisms via an anode, which then flow through a circuit to a cathode. This process creates a small but steady electric current that’s just enough to power the lamp. The lamp reacts according to the vitality of the soil. It glows brighter the healthier and more biologically active the soil.

SOLI lamp works not just as a decorative ambient light in the garden. It also serves as a tangible gauge of garden health and a visual reminder of its care and maintenance. As Brunel says, it reminds us of “the hidden life in the ground and our connection to nature.” SOLI lamp is a “quiet testament to the power of reciprocity between humans and the earth.”

Images courtesy of Milú Brunel