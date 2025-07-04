Glass windows make a huge difference in making a compact interior feel spacious and airy. Expansive glazing invites natural light and ventilation and seamlessly create indoor and outdoor integration to create an illusion of space. Take Baluchon’s Eden tiny house, for example, which benefits from strategically placed windows.

Set atop a double-axle trailer, this house is only 20 feet (6 meters) long. It features a classic contemporary design, featuring a red cedar cladding, metal gabled roof, white window panes, and a glass door. It may look like it doesn’t offer much in terms of a comfortable living experience. But its interior layout is practical as it is elegant.

The Eden tiny house uses neutral colors to make the compact interior feel cozy and expansive. The walls are painted white and a green storage-integrated staircase that leads to the loft bedroom adds a pop of color.

Moreover, the space is very well organized and maximized into functional areas. It has a small yet functional kitchen, a bathroom, and a nook by the entrance set up as an office. The dining area is basically just a dining table set against the wall near the front door.

Then the bathroom set at the far end of the home has a toilet, sink, and shower. The Eden tiny house makes use of glass windows placed in functional spaces. There’s a large glass window fronting the dining table. Meanwhile, the rest of the windows are operable. There’s one by the office and the kitchen, and in the bathroom and the bedroom.

Despite its low ceiling, the bedroom feels cozy and it even has cabinetry for clothes and for a TV. The Eden tiny house makes up for the lack of interior space outdoors, with a 107-square-foot (10-square-meter) terrace. It’s the ideal place for al fresco dining or for entertaining guests.

Images courtesy of Baluchon