The Nitecore APO5C is proof that camping tools don’t have to be bulky and heavy, especially when it comes to air pumps. The tiring and time-consuming manual pumps are so last generation with electric and automated ones becoming saturated in the market. But this new release from Nitecore catches our attention for several reasons and one word stands out: carbon fiber.

This outdoor tool is lightweight and compact at just 23 grams —less than one ounce—and palm-sized for uber portability. Despite its scaled-down design, it’s engineered for precision. It has no redundant parts and every component has its specific purpose. This way, it maximized performance efficiency with the least number of elements.

The Nitecore APO5C features a sleek carbon fiber shell for esthetic and structural integrity, making it ultra-lightweight, thin, yet scratch and wear resistant and impact-resistant up to one meter. It offers a modular setup with four nozzles included for various inflation needs.

It features a dual-port system that separates inflation and deflation functions. This device offers 2.7kPa inflation or deflation pressure and 200 L/min airflow rate. Its air pressure is ideal for use with small air beds, air pillows, sleeping pads, swimming rings, and other low-pressure inflatables. It also doubles as a fire starter and flame booster.

The Nitecore APO5C runs on a replaceable RCR123A battery with 45 minutes of continuous use. It can inflate air pillows 109x, adult swimming rings 109x, a single sleeping pad 32x, and a double airbed up to six times. When used with a NITECORE RCR123A NL169R (950mAh) battery, it can fill an air pillow in just 22 seconds. This device balances size and functionality and ideal for light outdoor adventures.

