Sweeden’s tiny house builder Vagabond Haven really lives up to its “Build Small, Live Big” moto. Their tiny house models have a compact build, but feel luxuriously spacious thanks to clever and elegant use of space. Take the Nature Pod model for example, a modest cabin measuring just six meters long and 2 meters wide.

But it looks right at home surrounded with nature in all its timber exterior. The house uses eco-friendly, healthy, and more robust and durable timber than any house built from normal timber. It’s designed to withstand years of living in Scandinavian conditions.

Vagabond Haven used 45-mm-thick ThermoWood for the outer walls and supported them with four inner-wall segments instead of the traditional timber framing. This method results in a cost-effective and efficient construction, which the firm says takes roughly a month for a fully-furnished home ( ventilation and electrical installation included) to be ready. It also results in a lightweight, easily towable unit, and the Nature Pod per se, sits on a double-axle trailer.

Meanwhile, the roof shingles with a fibreglass mat base and a special bituminous coating can withstand even the harshest weather conditions. Then two large fixed panorama windows in the bedroom and two operable indows in the kitchen and bathroom open up the interior space to sunlight and air, making it feel spacious and cozy.

The Nature Pod opens with a full glass door into a fully-equipped kitchen. The living area and bedroom share the space, and bathroom is simple and straightforward. It has a toilet, sink, and shower and there’s also an external shower area if needed. The house is open to several customizations according to the user’s needs.

Images courtesy of Vagabond Haven