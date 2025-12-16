Sitting down on the grass may seem like an immersive experience for those who love to spend time with nature. But it’s not fun when ants are involved. Hence, it’s best to sit on a stool or a chair, preferably one that is portable and multi-functional, like the kind the porTable offers.

This is a table and chair concept for outdoor use designed by Nikhil Zachariah. At first glance, it’s nothing more than a cylindrical frame in contrasting yellow and black colors. But it’s actually a container for the seats and the folded table top.

porTable features a double-sided lid with anchor points built in to its underside to secure the table top. Moreover, its cylindrical frame seamlessly integrates the four fold-out stands that lock in place via a spring locking mechanism. This way, they don’t fold back into themselves and keep the table stable when in use.

They are height adjustable up to three levels and come with their own place holders stored at the base of each stand to lock in the chosen height. They also serve as the legs for the seat. The circular seat comes with a cutout at the bottom precisely measured so they slot in seamlessly and securely to the jointed part of the legs.

The modularity and compact design of porTable makes it a great choice for camping, picnics, backyard BBQ, and for other outdoor adventures. It is lightweight and durable thanks to its aluminum frame, which is also corrosion resistant. Meanwhile, the base plate and locking mechanism is metal and the table top is a lightweight, flexible, and waterproof nylon. Then the seat is a durable and lightweight ABS plastic.

Images courtesy of Behance/Nikhil Zachariah