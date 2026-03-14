The AeroPress Coffee Maker is now available in a design more apt for adventure or travel. It ditched plastic in 2024 for the elegant combination of glass and metal, and this time it arrives in an all-stainless steel construction.

The 304 stainless steel build is an exceptional choice for those seeking a robust alternative that works both indoors and outdoors. The durable construction is a compelling upgrade both in aesthetics and quality.

The AeroPress Coffee Maker in Steel features a double-wall vacuum-insulated chamber for superior heat retention. It features the brand’s iconic 3-in-1 flavor technology in a durable, travel-ready form.

Moreover, it offers a generous 12oz (360ml) capacity (good for one to two cups), which is 20% more than other standard-size AeroPress coffee makers. It’s ideal both for at-home brewing and on the go, with the stainless steel press offering the ultimate upgrade in performance, feel, and finish.

So what sets this coffee maker apart from its kind? It combines the best of three coffee brewing methods: French press, pour-over, and espresso, in a device that brews a cup in under two minutes. It delivers a flavorful and aromatic cup with low bitterness, no grit, and more coffee bean flavor.

The AeroPress Coffee Maker in Steel utilizes both air pressure and micro-filtration to brew faster. This way, it prevents over-extraction that could result in a bitter taste. Instead, it delivers a well-balanced cup with bold flavor.

It also offers easy cleanup and maintenance. Just pour water, press the coffee, pop out the coffee grinds, and rinse. It is available in black or silver finish.

Images courtesy of AeroPress