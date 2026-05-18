Cooking or grilling with charcoal can be messy and time-consuming. But Current’s new Model G2 Electric Grill makes it clean and effortless with its fuel-free design. It doesn’t use charcoal or gas and doesn’t emit any flames, but it still delivers high heat and even results using electricity.

This is the brand’s most advanced electric grill yet, ideal for patios, kitchens, and HOA-restricted spaces. Its plug-and-play design and intuitive interface make this grill user-friendly. Just plug in, set the desired temperature, and start cooking. This grill offers a generous 422 in² cooking surface with dual independent heating/temperature controls for versatile cooking options. You can cook meat on one side and vegetables on the other.

Cook with confidence, knowing you’ll get even results every time, from a grill that delivers 700F heat for real searing power. This is the heat you want if you want those hard sear marks and real crust on steaks or chicken. Current’s Model G2 Electric Grill delivers real grill power without the open flames or smoky outbursts from gas or charcoal.

Moreover, it offers remote control via a companion app, where you can adjust the heat and monitor the cooking progress without babysitting the grill. The app also lets you set the temperature, switch cooking zones, and remotely turn off the grill. You also get alerts when the grill is preheated and when your cook target is hit. Moreover, the app simplifies the cooking experience with a list of chef-curated recipes for the Current grill.

Current’s Model G2 Electric Grill is not just for fair-weather cookouts. Its weather-resistant body and 800-series stainless steel elements mean it can stay on a covered patio or balcony without sacrificing its performance.

Images courtesy of Current Backyard