Renowned American brand Coleman has long delivered high-quality outdoor gear, including tents, lanterns, water jugs, and coolers. Their coolers underwent several modern iterations to make them even more travel-and-adventure ready: from wheeled roto-molded to soft coolers. Now, the brand has what it calls the world’s first collapsible hard cooler called “Snap ‘N Go.”

It packs down to the size of a briefcase, essentially solving a common problem involving hard coolers: storage. It collapses down to about one-third of its full size. This cooler even comes with a carrying handle for added portability.

The versatile handle allows for vertical carry when the cooler is collapsed or horizontal carry when it is opened. When not in use, it lies flat for compact storage anywhere, be it under your bed, in the closet, or in your car. Yet, when snapped open to its full size, Coleman’s “Snap ‘N Go” hard cooler does wonders in keeping food and beverages cold.

It offers the best of both worlds: the superior ice retention and durability of a hard cooler combined with the portability and easy storage usually found in a soft-sided cooler. Available in 55-quart, 45-quart, and 35-quart capacities, this hard cooler holds ice for up to two full days.

The 55-quart cooler can hold a maximum of 93 canned drinks without ice. Moreover, it features a removable waterproof liner that helps make cleanup easy. It’s leak-proof and made with insulated rigid coolers made from hard plastic such as PP (polypropylene) or PE (polyethylene). Coleman’s “Snap ‘N Go” hard cooler supports up to 200 lbs. when fully set up. But it doesn’t double as a seat.

Images courtesy of Coleman