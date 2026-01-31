Keeping your work desk clean and tidy everyday can take up precious time, especially if you’re dealing with a messy space and cleaning manually. Thankfully, robot vacuum cleaners help speed up the process. Aleksandr Misiukevich’s The Guys collection of concept desktop cleaning robots help, including one device called Vacy.

This is a mini robot vacuum cleaner that sucks up dirt, dust, crumbs, hair, and even small office items on your desk. It may be tiny but it can handle paper clips and can suction small objects up to 2cm long.

Vacy vacuums any surface with ease from the bottom and traps the collected dirt into a built-in rear compartment. Simply push its lid to access this compartment and dispose of its contents. Of course, just like its big-sized counterpart, this mini robot vacuum also needs a power boost every now and then.

Adorably, this device has “eyes” that perk up when its full of energy and look tired when it’s drained of power. This is an indication that the battery has dropped below 20% and needs a recharge.

The device drains more power when suctioning food leftovers and easily fills up when suctioning hair (human or pet hair). Vacy automatically returns to its charging dock for a recharge and is ready to get back to work once the battery reaches 100%.

Moreover, Vacy has cliff sensors that prevent the device from dropping to the floor. It has height sensors that detect when the robot vacuum cleaner approaches the edge of the desk. It then turns in another direction and continues cleaning.

Images courtesy of Behance/ Aleksandr Misiukevich