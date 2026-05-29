Adventuring outdoors in unpredictable weather can be challenging without the proper gear ready. You step out into a warm morning ready to camp out, but then the biting cold greets you at night. Here’s where the ThermoShift adapts to your needs and keeps you warm with its five-layer thermal technology, which includes an aluminum film to reflect heat.

It’s a blanket, a sleeping bag, a poncho, a picnic mat, a top/under quilt, and has a warm cover for your head. That’s one gear, seven uses for different scenarios. It’s a fully enclosed one-person sleeping bag with drawstrings at the feet, shoulders, and hood area to seal in heat, or loosen the cords when it gets stuffy. Fully unzip both sides and combine with another Thermoshift sleeping bag to sleep two.

Additionally, ThermoShift instantly shifts into a poncho when you’re not using it for sleeping but for wandering around or sitting by the campfire. Detach the hood to create space for your head, zip the bag in the middle, lift your arms, then connect the buckles on both sides to form sleeves. In the same format, you can reconnect the hood to get a cloak.

Moreover, this sleeping bag provides insulation when used on top of or under a quilt on a hammock. It blocks cold air from below and doubles as a suspension device when used as a hammock underquilt. Meanwhile, the three-dimensional hat fits the head very well. It also has a thickened windscreen around the neck area to keep it warm and a tightening rope at the front to lock in warmth. ThermoShift is water and stain-resistant, soft and comfortable, thanks to skin-friendly 380T nylon fabric, and lightweight at 1.20kg.

Images courtesy of TravelBird