Wake up to an exciting day reading your fortune or cracking riddles with the whimsical yet practical Houracle clock. Its design encourages social interaction and promotes mental clarity the moment you get up from bed or when in need of a perk-me-up. It’s more than a time-telling device, but also an interactive machine that brings delight to your day.

As its name entails, it’s part clock and part oracle that features a retro, boxy design in a powder-coated aluminum shell with rounded edges. It has a 5.6-inch e-ink screen that displays the time, date, the weather of your selected location, and a small prompt that invites you to print.

Meanwhile, right along the right edge are five icons that lets you select mode, fortune, fact, joke, riddle, or surprise via a yellow sliding button.Then at the top of the Houracle’s frame is an eco-friendly thermal printer that spits out corresponding answers to your chosen icon.

It prints out jokes, riddles, randon facts, and even gives out lucky numbers on a slip of paper. The print-out you can then tuck into notebooks or share with family and friends, especialy the riddles and jokes. Notably, every oracle slip is unique to the time you print it.

Houracle runs on electricity or wall power so there are no batteries or USC charging needed. Its aluminum body is durable with screws used for assembly instead of glue. Moreover, this unique timepiece uses BPA and BPS-free thermal slips. This means they are 100% recyclable and do not contain harmful chemicals, as is often the case with receipts. Each Houracle includes a 45′ roll of this eco-friendly paper.

Images courtesy of Breth