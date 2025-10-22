Are you one of the many who are gradually turning their homes into smart and sustainable places to live in? What folks fail to realize is that the expenses at the beginning will be substantial. However, the savings they accumulate in the years that follow will eventually pay these off anyway. Another useful investment is a backup power system like DELTA Pro Ultra X by EcoFlow in case of outages.

Whether you rely on the grid or are already off it, there are situations wherein the main power supply cuts off. Depending on how quickly the utility company takes action or how soon a professional technician identifies the cause, expect it to last several hours or even days.

Therefore, a high-capacity battery unit on standby guarantees peace of mind for your household. The “DELTA Pro Ultra X is a whole-home² backup system, ready in just 7 days². With 12kW output and a 200A smart panel, it powers every circuit—even a 5-ton AC¹, keeping your home powered through storms, blackouts, and future moves,” notes EcoFlow.

Unlike most commercial services, the manufacturer says it typically takes around seven days to set up. The lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery module measures 26″ × 18″ × 8″ with a 26.6″ × 18.7″ × 9.06″ inverter unit. Each weighs approximately 111.3 lbs. and 70.06 lbs., respectively.

With 32 smart circuits on board each DELTA Pro Ultra X, the switch to backup power during supply interruptions takes less than 20 ms. Meanwhile, other essential features include a dual battery management system (redundancy), a three-level safety architecture, smart extreme weather protection, and EV-grade battery cells.

Images courtesy of EcoFlow