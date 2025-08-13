If none of the contemporary options from leading brands appeal to your taste, check out this flashy turntable by VERTERE Audio. Although we’ve also featured some unique models in the past, the DG X keeps it simple yet striking. Available in three beautiful colors, you can easily pick one that complements the decor.

Not everyone has a dedicated listening space at home, which is why most vinyl record players stick with modest designs. This way, owners can maintain the room’s existing motif. This SKU, on the other hand, boasts a distinct look with slightly futuristic elements and a disruptive form factor.

Instead of the usual rectangular outline, the DG X’s plinth has precision cutouts on all four edges. The construction uses three acrylic sheets via a non-resonant layering process. Both the top and bottom are opaque, while the middle is clear. This is intentional to showcase the internal illumination.

It’s easy to miss, but the front-facing cutout of the plinth leaves the see-through section intact for the badging that reads “VERTERE Dynamic Groove,” Your DG X relies on three adjustable feet (aluminum alloy for the front two pillars and acetal for the single rear pillar). To keep vibrations at bay, felt material lines the bottom of the trio.

For precision playback, the turntable is outfitted with a GR X tonearm bearing assembly and counterweight system. Elsewhere, the aluminum alloy platter comes with a PETG-bonded mat and a multi-material resonance control. We like how the exposed belt-drive system adds a captivating mechanical touch to the DG X. Also, each unit ships with a tinted non-resonant acrylic dust cover.

Images courtesy of VERTERE Audio