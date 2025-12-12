The sales figures days after Black Friday presented surprising results. It seems Sony’s PlayStation 5 still sold more than its rivals. It is great news, given that this year also marks the brand’s 30th anniversary. There is plenty of merchandise that celebrates this milestone. The latest is a collection of watches by ANICORN, headlined by The First PlayStation Limited Edition Mechanical Watch.

This is the same Hong Kong-based studio with a penchant for stylish space-themed timekeeping instruments. The growing catalog also includes collaborations with Daniel Arsham, Kojima Productions, SEGA, NASA, and others. Among the trio of timepieces for PlayStation, two of these are minimalist designs in silver or black.

The First PlayStation Limited Edition Mechanical Watch, on the other hand, is clearly special. In addition to its distinctive aesthetics, ANICORN is limiting production to only 300 examples globally. It sports a 42 mm x 42 mm octagonal 316L stainless steel case with a sandblasted finish.

The matte surface not only feels premium, but also keeps fingerprints and smudges at bay. A quick peek at the exhibition case back shows the serialization as well as a printed “30” graphic on the sapphire window. Meanwhile, the crown flaunts an engraving of the word “Power” in green.

The iconic PlayStation emblem adorns the center of the sapphire crystal cover. Instead of standard hour markers, the dial features the standard face button layout with the square, triangle, circle, and cross symbols. These shapes also appear on the seconds hand and as decorative patterns on the gray FKM rubber strap.

A Miyota 9039 self-winding movement with a 42-hour power reserve is behind its three-hand timekeeping complication. The First PlayStation Limited Edition Mechanical Watch is scheduled to launch alongside the other references next weekend, according to ANICORN.

Images courtesy of ANICORN/PlayStation/Sony