When you want to wear a chronograph that comes with a classier design over the usual sportiness its tachymeter scale evokes, we have an option available. As long as there is no need to measure the approximate speed of a vehicle, the Overseas from Vacheron Constantin is a spectacular choice for its elegance.

We usually prefer darker tones on our accessories such as black DLC, gunmetal, and other similar shades, but there are exceptions. This timepiece features a 42.5 mm round case crafted out of 18K 5N pink gold. The precious metal also appears on its open-work case back, bracelet, and other elements of its construction.

The Overseas is just as mesmerizing to look at from any angle with its combination of polished and satin finishes. Underneath the sapphire crystal is a metal dial with a sunburst texture and blue lacquer. Its minute track sits on the flange, while the layer after holds the applied baton hour markers.

Its chronograph dials are positioned at 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock. A date aperture sits between the 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock hour marker, while the Vacheron Constantin signature is at 12 o’clock. We can also see lume on the spines of the Overseas’ hands and hour markers.

A view from the case back’s sapphire window presents a 22K gold oscillating weight. The intricate design here is “inspired by the wind rose, a tribute to the spirit of travel,” writes Vacheron Constantin. This winds the in-house Caliber 5200 automatic movement with a 52-hour power reserve.

In addition to its 18K 5N pink gold bracelet, the Overseas also comes with two more. You have a dark blue calfskin strap and a dark blue rubber strap. Vacheron Constantin lists the price at $73,000.

Images courtesy of Vacheron Constantin