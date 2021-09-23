While most high-end timepieces are tough enough to withstand the occasional impact or accidental drops, owners prefer to wear them for more casual activities. There are others that prefer to push beyond the standards many consider when it comes to durability. Vacheron Constantin is doing just that with the latest Overseas collection.

The new lineup is called the “Everest” and consists of two variations: Chronograph and Dual Time. Even though both have a lot in common when it comes to aesthetics, their functionalities and more set them apart. As for which model to get, it entirely depends on your preferences. If it were up to us, one of each should do nicely.

Overseas Dual Time Everest

First up on our list for the Overseas collection is the Dual Time Everest. It features a 41-mm x 12.8-mm case that houses a matte grayish-blue dial. The outermost minute track ring is in the same shade, while the applied hour markers are a mix of sticks and batons.

You can tell the time back home via the orange hand and day/night indicator at 9 o’clock. Then there’s the date sub-dial at 6 o’clock. Powering the watch is Vacheron Constantin’s 5110 DT/2 self-winding movement with a 60-hour power reserve.

Overseas Chronograph Everest

When you want different timekeeping functions and a bigger silhouette, this is it. The case measures 42.5 mm x 13.7 mm with a similar outline as the other. The dial is still a matte grayish-blue affair but sports a mix of baton, stick, and square hour markers.

You can find a date window right in the middle of 4 and 5 o’clock with three chronograph sub-dials. A total of three hands are in orange to give it much some needed contrast. Inside, Vacheron Constantin equips it with the 5200/2 automatic caliber good for 52 hours on a full wind.

Vacheron Constantin Premium Craftsmanship

The most recent Overseas collection might not look like luxury watches at a glance, but the spec sheets say otherwise. It uses titanium and stainless steel for the case, while the dial boasts 18K gold elements. Moreover, the transparent sapphire crystal of its caseback shows the 22K pink gold oscillating weight.

The intricate designs vary between the two Everest models. Depending on your mood or outfit, swap between the gray rubber or blue Cordura fabric straps. Vacheron Constantin will be offering 150 examples of each adventure-ready Overseas Everest variant.

Images courtesy of Vacheron Constantin