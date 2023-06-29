When you find traditional timepieces too tame, then perhaps URWERK can offer something extraordinary. You see, instead of sticking with your typical three-hand timekeeping functions, the watchmaker prefers to take things to a whole new level of sophistication. If you’re a fan of darker colorways, the UR-120 Space Black needs to be on your wrist soon.

When you’ve been following the Swiss watchmaker’s exploits since its founding in 1997, its ethos has been consistent to this day. Their team crafts remarkably intricate complications that captivate those who see it in action. The latest addition to their catalog is no different as it flaunts a mesmerizing mechanism to display the time.

Given URWERK prefers to stay away from standard systems, the UR-20 Space Black is engineered to impress. According to press materials, it draws inspiration from their UR-110 collection but undergoes a series of modifications which takes “a thinner, smoother, more elegant direction.”

We understand their watches are usually on the chunky side, but the tweaks they have made aim to change that. The UR-120 Space Black touts a 47 mm x 44 mm x 15.8 mm case fabricated out of titanium and paired with a steel bezel. A Stygian DLC treatment ensures it lives up to the name.

As noted earlier, the dial features planetary gears with two articulating sections. These elements orbit clockwise, split along the way, and rejoin to form the Arabic numeral hour marker when the indicator reaches the minute track on the right side. At its core is the UR-20.01 self-winding caliber with a 48-hour power reserve. URWERK pairs the UR-120 Space Black with a black calf leather strap.

