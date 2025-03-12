Everybody knows that a good architect and construction contractor are non-negotiable if you want a beautiful home. The materials used to build the structure likewise matter if there is a specific theme to follow. I LIKE DESIGN STUDIO’s work on the Uthai Thani House is a wonderful example of how to blend the contemporary and classic cohesively

Input or suggestions from the client are always welcome. Professionals know what to integrate and what is not possible so as not to compromise the blueprint. The firm is based in Bangkok, Thailand, and this project is for a “traditional farming family.”

According to the architecture outfit, the site is on a plot of land that was originally from her grandparents. Upon retirement, the Uthai Thani House is where she hopes to stay with her father. The plan caters to what both their preferences are.

Hence, you’re looking at a combination of concrete, wood, and metal, with plenty of portals for ventilation. Since there aren’t many towering buildings in the countryside, the dwelling benefits from natural airflow to cool the interiors.

At the ground level are the living area, a huge kitchen, and the father’s bedroom. Meanwhile, the second floor is designated as the owner’s bedroom, which includes a balcony for open-air relaxation and more. I LIKE DESIGN STUDIO says it also doubles as an awning for the lower volumes.

“The timber used for the construction was all old wood that her father had collected over the years. Despite the variety of wood types and colors, the pieces were arranged carefully so that their hues and grains would align, adding a layer of sentimental value for both father and daughter,” says the firm about the Uthai Thani House.

Images courtesy of Soopakorn Srisakul/I LIKE DESIGN STUDIO