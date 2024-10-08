What is your ideal house? Do you prefer something modern, classic, or something totally unique? These are likely what everyone thinks of first when they plan to build or buy a new dwelling. Since we regularly feature fascinating architectural works, there is more to a home than just the structure. You can probably guess what we mean as you check out the Lake House.

The name is simple yet direct to the point as this contemporary abode is defined by its surroundings. Sigurd Larsen is behind the architecture, interior, and landscape of this project. The Lake House is located close to Berlin, Germany, and was just recently completed. To endow it with a cohesive theme, its construction mostly uses timber.

Wood is a material people typically think of as rustic, but remarkably versatile in the hands of an experienced professional. Depending on the viewing angle, one might assume these are a collection of A-frame buildings. However, despite the steep angles of the gable roof, the edges are a considerable distance from the foundation.

We laud Larsen’s practical use of glazing to endow the Lake House units with a transparent facade. In addition to the glass’ aesthetic application, it also allows natural light to illuminate the inside by day. The largest volume is designated as a great spot for groups to gather and have fun.

A highlight here is the suspended fireplace that generates comforting warmth when it’s cold outside. Furthermore the full-height windows offer a sprawling view of the lake and forest. The Lake House also functions as a relaxing retreat for the weary traveler with its therapy and meditations rooms.

Images courtesy of Sigurd Larsen