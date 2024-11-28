When you have the money, architects will gladly take your ideas and turn them into reality. Clients can choose to be involved every step of the way or they can just supply the specifications. These usually include the number of rooms, number of floors, materials, amenities, and theme. A family recently commissioned SHED Architecture & Design to rework an existing abode into the Mori House.

With noticeable influences from traditional Japanese homes, the team presents a contemporary dwelling with a Zen atmosphere. Originally, the structure that stood amid a landscape of towering trees was a blueprint by Saul Zaik. A renowned figure in the world of architecture, he originally designed the building in 1963. In its place now stands a minimalist beauty.

We want to point out that its location in Portland, Oregon, seems like a perfect match to its motif. The Mori House benefits from the serene surroundings as its spaces highlight nature in every way. Full-height glazing clads almost every room, while a central skylight crowns the steep roof.

These have two-fold functions which draw natural light in and provide residents with breathtaking views. Elsewhere, contrasting the white walls of the interior timber of various shades. Meanwhile, the use of wood extends to furniture, kitchen counters, cabinets, doors, and floors, to name a few.

Furthermore, the Mori House’s open floor plan allows the volumes to seamlessly interconnect with one another. Everything else such as the bedrooms, bathrooms, living room, detached studio, garage, teahouse pavilion, and wine cellar, are thoughtfully designed to always keep the forest in view.

Images courtesy of Rafael Soldi/SHED Architecture & Design