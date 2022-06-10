This U.S. Rubber CO. Military High Top exclusive with Huckberry guarantees multiple wears it could last for generations to come. Its highlight is the durable and flexible outsole made from repurposed vulcanized rubber.

Made in Slovakia, this sneaker features the brand’s famous vulcanized rubber outsole that’s originally used for galoshes. When used on footwear, you can guarantee a robust construction with a good grip on wet surfaces. It is also less perishable than its natural predecessor, and the soles have increased elasticity and resistance. The company used its original vulcanization method to give the outsole its lightweight flexibility and unique dual-color pattern.

Outside of the durable outsoles, the US Rubber CO. Military High Top features a classic silhouette that still looks good today. It pairs well with just about any style thanks to its washable canvas upper and metal eyelets. The use of canvas gives it a vintage look over time but is still pleasing to the eyes. Much like how Converse shoes age with grace.

Then there are the heritage details to make this pair unique. These include the U.S. Rubber CO. branding that accentuates the vintage silhouette and the metal eyelets as mentioned above. This sneaker is also vegan-friendly since it did not use animal products in its production.

This Huckberry exclusive U.S. Rubber CO. Military High Top sneaker comes in four colorways including Military Green, Blac/White, White, and Off White. Each pair is true to size and guaranteed soft and light on the feet straight out of the box.

