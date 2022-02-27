Traditional watch design – even from the world’s more prestigious names – may seem boring for some people. It doesn’t even matter if these are crafted out of the most premium metals and gemstones. Thankfully, URWERK consistently delivers luxury-tier avant-garde offerings to please even the most discerning horological snobs. Meet the new UR-112 Aggregat Odyssey!

In addition to its unique timekeeping complications, the Swiss watchmaker also designs this model for comfort and convenience. Unlike your typical timepiece, which requires the wearer to twist their wrist to read the time, the UR–112 Aggregat Odyssey does not. Since its two sapphire windows are close to the lug, the numbers are immediately visible.

This means your wrist can remain in a natural relaxed position when you check the time. Simple conveniences like this goes a long way. The Aggregat Odyssey case is unlike any other and uses a central titanium body. Its sports a combination of satin polish with bead-blasted finishes.

Meanwhile, the two wings that house its components are steel. Like the satellite hours on its other models, the jumping hours and trailing minutes are on black aluminum prisms. Press the two buttons on each side of the UR-112 Aggregat Odyssey case to open the cover and reveal even more.

To the left is the power reserve, while the right window shows the seconds. Low light is never an issue as all indices and markers are coated with Super-LumiNova. The UR-112 Aggregat Odyssey runs on an in-house UR-13.01 automatic caliber with a 48-hour power reserve. URWERK then pairs the timepiece to a black textile watch strap with a tang-buckle closure.

Images courtesy of URWERK