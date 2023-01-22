After Richard Mille’s stunning $1.1 million RM 66 Flying Tourbillon with a skeleton hand in a devil horns gesture on the dial, one would think it’s a crazy way to start the year. If the price point and design do not appeal to your tastes, URWERK ‘s new UR-112 Aggregat receives a new “Back To Black” version.

Co-founded by Felix Baumgartner and Martin Frei, the Swiss watchmaker’s creations are synonymous with the avant-garde. Instead of flashy elements and vibrant colors that we usually find on other luxury timepieces, URWERK opts for understated beauty.

At first glance, the UR-112 Aggregat “Back to Black” exudes minimalist undertones. However, those familiar with the brand know it’s a complex timekeeping instrument. Instead of your typical way of telling time, they are always opting for unique systems. Moreover, these exquisite creations are always extremely limited.

Its construction uses titanium and steel with a case that measures 42mm x 51mm x 16mm. There are two sapphire cylinders on the bottom section of the housing and each holds four planetary mechanisms with four aluminum satellite prims. The left indicates the jumping hours, while the right shows the trailing minutes.

Flip the cover open to reveal the power reserve indicator and the seconds aperture. All indices have Super-LumiNova coatings for visibility in the dark. Powering its complications is URWERK’s 66-jewel UR-13.01 automatic caliber that can last up to 48 hours when fully wound. Prepare to shell out $305,000 for the UR-112 Aggregat “Back to Black” as only 25 examples will be available for purchase.

Images courtesy of URWERK