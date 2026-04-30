Thanks to URWERK’s distinctive designs, people tend to forget that it’s a luxury-tier watchmaker. Each time a new reference debuts, discerning collectors waste no time in grabbing one for themselves. With a signature flair for theatrics in timekeeping, the new UR-101 Diamond Sky may come as a surprise to those expecting the usual. We can safely say this entry is sure to dazzle.

Judging by the Swiss outfit’s most recent outings, most of us were expecting another modest yet outstanding revamp. However, it looks like the team has something more opulent in mind this time around. The UR-101 Diamond Sky is one of the most ornate offerings to join the catalog in 2026.

If URWERK is cooking up an even more spectacular timepiece, this should serve as a lavish appetizer for eager clients. With an intricate aesthetic adorned with brilliant gemstones, it gives off a vibe akin to fine jewelry. Nevertheless, let’s not forget the precision-crafted components inside that make it tick.

Each of the 25 examples flaunts a round 41 mm steel case and an in-house UR-1.02 self-winding movement. The bespoke caliber boasts 28 jewels, a 48-hour power reserve, and 28,800 vph (4 Hz) frequency. In addition to the geometric engravings, the UR-101 Diamond Sky is adorned “with 214 D-E-F VVS+ responsibly sourced diamonds totalling 1.63 carats.”

You can make adjustments through the two-position crown at 12 o’clock, and the two-position crown pusher. Instead of an open-work configuration to show off the iconic wandering hours URWERK is known for, the UR-101 Diamond Sky keeps it discreet. The complication moves it within an aperture along a retrograde minute scale.

Images courtesy of URWERK