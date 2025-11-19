BRABUS has a stellar reputation in the aftermarket tuning scene for luxury cars. After years of crafting designer vehicles, mostly out of Mercedes-Benz donor vehicles, it’s time for something free. With a highly successful expansion of its operations to include superboats, the firm is ready to dabble in another. Meet the 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION!

With its extensive experience in high-performance four-wheelers, its portfolio grows once more. This time, however, the German outfit intends to appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts all over the world. In true BRABUS fashion, the bike is almost completely clad in black. In addition to its stealthy makeover, we also have a series of upgrades.

Reports tell us that beneath its murdered-out customizations is a KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO. A solid and reliable motorcycle, in our opinion. Courtesy of BRABUS’ expert modifications, its 1,350 cc LC8 V-Twin engine is now rated at 190 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque. Riders can also switch between several ride modes.

Likewise, the WIDESTAR bodywork appears captivating with the exposed carbon fiber weave and coat of Midnight Veil paint. Two vertical LED daytime running lights flank the twin headlamps. BRABUS badging also appears on various sections of the 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION.

“The intelligent handling is further perfected by the adaptive WP APEX Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension with electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping and sophisticated variability. At the touch of a button, the rider can choose from maximum comfort to racetrack-ready damping and support,” notes BRABUS regarding the 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION.

Images courtesy of BRABUS