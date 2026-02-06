Modern high-performance vehicles are as droolworthy as they can get. Aggressive aerodynamics, sexy curves in all the right places, and cutting-edge cockpits are hallmarks of almost every flagship from leading marques. However, when you prefer something that embodies the spirit of classic hotrods with contemporary upgrades, the Donkervoort P24 RS is the ideal choice.

The Dutch company behind this describes it as “the definitive driver’s car” and is “for those who dare.” Under the hood is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo PTC (Power To Choose) V6 engine. Its rated maximum output is 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

A proprietary ECU with engine management software also allows drivers to switch between 400 horsepower and 500 horsepower. The P24 RS also adjusts the torque accordingly. Completing the powertrain is a five-speed manual gearbox that sends everything to the rear wheels of this cabriolet.

Meanwhile, the dry weight is remarkably low at only 1,720 lbs. Zero to 124 mph acceleration is reportedly around 7.4 seconds, while top speed is approximately 186 mph. Elsewhere, stopping power comes from AP Racing four-piston calipers and lightweight steel brakes with aluminum hubs.

These are affixed to alloy rims shod in Nankang CR-S tires (40 x 18″ for the front and 35 x 19″ for the rear). Donkervoort is mounting this mill on a tubular steel and Ex-Core carbon hybrid construction frame. What follows is a carbon fiber body with a two-seat cockpit and roadster configuration.

The P24 RS also features two butterfly doors and removable Ex-Core aero kits. Double wishbone suspension units and adaptive shock absorbers with electronic adjustments deliver a smooth and responsive driving experience. Unlike motorized mechanisms, the twin-targa carbon fiber roof needs to be manually attached and removed as needed.

Images courtesy of Donkervoort