Just when we were wondering what Roger Dubuis was cooking up, a highly exclusive drop was ready for the big stage. Given that we’re huge fans of its Knights of the Round Table series, it’s always a treat when the catalog welcomes a new reference. Even at a glance, The Enchanter Merlin quickly captivates and rightfully so.

Where else can you witness the flawless craftsmanship of the world’s best watchmakers on full display? Before we get into more details about this lavish timepiece, interested parties should know that it’s a boutique exclusive. For those who are not in the loop, The Enchanter Merlin is only available directly from Roger Dubuis.

Plus, the fact that only 28 examples are planned for production means acquisition is on a first-come, first-served basis. With an eye-watering $398,500 cost of ownership, each one is a hefty investment. Anyway, DBEX1117 exudes sheer opulence with the use of exquisite materials, which we’ll discuss shortly.

Roger Dubuis presents a 45 mm pink gold case and fixed dial. The latter frames a dazzling dial with 56 hexagonal columns. Here you have a combination of Crystallium, diamonds, enamel, Murano-style glass, and pink gold. Each element meticulously contrasts with the others and forms “the enchanting scenery.”

According to the marketing materials, “they enrich the marquetry in 3 dimensions, bringing depth, light and echoing the profound love of Merlin for the Lady of the Lake.” 12 Arthurian knights stand for the hour markers in spectacular fashion.

Elsewhere, an in-house RD821 Monobalancier self-winding mechanical movement is in charge of timekeeping duties. The automatic caliber features 172 components, 33 rubies, and a 48-hour power reserve. The Enchanter Merlin comes with a white premium calf leather strap.

Images courtesy of Roger Dubuis