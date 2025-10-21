When you have been working hard since early this year, we believe a reward is due. Before handing out presents, splurging a bit for yourself should be at the top of the list. How about a fancy new timepiece? For those in need of one, Ulysse Nardin is offering eye-catching options for the Freak S ENAMEL collection.

The capsule is modest enough with only two references to choose from. We have the 2513-500LE-3AE-TUR/3A and the 2513-500LE-6AE-RED/3A. Both are exclusive releases with only 50 examples each due for production. Putting personal preferences aside, these timekeeping instruments are equally dazzling.

“Today, as part of a yearlong celebration of artisanal métiers d’art, Ulysse Nardin unveils a new chapter in the Freak legacy, an inspired fusion of avant-garde innovation and centuries-old craftsmanship, reads the Freak S ENAMEL product page. Except for the colors, the specifications are largely the same.

We’re looking at a round titanium case measuring approximately 45 mm x 16.65 mm. The construction is as robust as it gets, given its water resistance rating equates to around 98 feet. Beneath the sapphire crystal sits the in-house Caliber UN-251, comprised of 373 components and 33 jewels.

It’s a flying carousel self-winding movement with two 20-degree-inclined oscillators on silicon balance wheels. With a 72-hour power reserve, you’ll rarely need to manually prime the Freak S ENAMEL unless it’s out of your accessory rotation for quite a while.

“Featuring vibrant turquoise blue and deep ruby red enamel discs, these timepieces are a bold expression of high watchmaking elevated by artistic mastery,” writes Ulysse Nardin about the Freak S ENAMEL collection. These watches ship with a textured rubber strap in black or white.

Images courtesy of Ulysse Nardin