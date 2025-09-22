Electronic paper or electronic ink technology was previously limited to e-book readers and maybe a few niche devices back in the day. As always, innovations and a huge helping of creativity lead to unique applications of these power-saving panels. Writing by hand is no longer as popular as before. Yet, brands like Montblanc still supply premium pens, stationery, and the Digital Paper.

This slate is your high-end alternative in an already saturated market. Nowadays, brands like Amazon, reMarkable, Onyx Boox, and others offer large-format electronic paper tablets. Apart from touch and button controls, some of these support styluses as well. The latter is an attempt to simulate a traditional writing experience.

The Digital Paper by Montblanc is no different, but what it brings to the table is “heritage craftsmanship with advanced technology.” With the help of AKQA, the two deliver a model that “redefines the art of writing in the digital age, preserving the emotion and nuance of handwriting while introducing a seamless new way to create, capture, and connect.”

Available in three striking colors, there’s one for every discerning user. You have Cool Grey, Exilir Gold, and our personal pick, Mystery Black. The body is aluminum, which feels great to the touch. To the left is a section that appears to be TPU with a leather-like finish.

The brand logo occupies the top-left corner, while a dedicated groove cradles the included stylus. In True Montblanc fashion, the digital writing instrument is designed to look and feel like its legendary Meisterstück pen. Out of the box, your Digital Paper comes with a linen tip attached and two extra nibs (matte, smooth). At 10.3 inches, the monochrome display is a huge canvas to draw, write, and take notes on.

Images courtesy of Montblanc