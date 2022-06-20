Urwerk’s unique watchmaking design continues to captivate the senses. For its latest outing, we’re getting the UR-100V in a blackout colorway that they’re calling the Full Black Titanium Jacket. Out of the many variants out there, this is an ideal timepiece for minimalists.

We all know that URWERK’s signature satellite display is as intricate as they come. However, the dark tone it comes in gives it an understated profile many will love. This makes the Full Black Titanium Jacket easy to pair with almost any outfit. This UR-100V sports a 41 mm x 49.7 mm x 14 mm titanium case in a coat of black DLC.

The basic outline of its housing is octagonal with rounded edges and textured surfaces on the left and right. Meanwhile, its crown placement is on top just like every other UR-100V silhouette on the roster. A small metal plaque protrudes on the right with an engraving that reads “25 PCS” to show the number of examples available.

Beneath the sapphire dome is URWERK’s iconic timekeeping complication. Instead of a regular dial, the Full Black Titanium Jacket has three rotating plates with four Arabic numerals and a display cutout. Meanwhile, the minute track is set at the bottom. Each time a satellite arm passes over it, an indicator tells you the exact time.

On the sides are two additional scales that reveal your total distance traveled based on the rotation of our planet (555 km per 20 minutes) and the earth’s orbit around the sun (35,740 km per 20 minutes). The Full Black Titanium Jacket runs on a new in-house UR 12.02 self-winding caliber with a 48-hour power reserve. It ships with a titanium bracelet in black DLC.

Images courtesy of URWERK