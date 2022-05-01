The katana sword is undeniably the most popular symbol of Japan in Western pop culture. It is everywhere, impacting different generations. Whenever you were asked to rank the coolest action heroes, someone with a katana will definitely earn a spot in your list, be it the Deadpool with his pair of adamantium katanas, Uma Thurman with her Bride’s katana made by Hattori Hanzo, or Michonne from Walking dead killing Zombies with her samurai sword.

What Is It?

The katana was the weapon of samurai warriors in feudal Japan. It represents the authority, the spirituality of the samurai, and Bushido. Katana gives its owner courage, honor and loyalty. nowadays, the rich cultural background and aesthetic appearance make it a must-have item for men, whether for decoration, Iaito practice, or just for their collection.

Want to add a touch of personal taste to your katana? For $180 www.romanceofmen.com offers custom katana services, where you create your own unique katana from scratch, Large selections of the blade, the saya (scabbard), the tsuba (handguard), and more. Add your own engraving and you can assemble a bespoke blade only for you in the entire world.

More About The Katanas

All swords from www.romanceofmen.com are built for actual use — battle-ready standard. Unless you choose an unsharpened version, all katanas are out of the box sharp enough for actual cutting (Tameshigiri). All blades are hand forged and made to last. For beginners, you can choose carbon or manganese Steel. If you already know something about Katana, T10 Steel might be a better choice.

All T10 steel blades by Romanceofmen undergo clay tempering. This is a traditional heat treatment method, using special clay to cover the spine as insulation, leaving the edge out during the quenching process. This causes the edge to cool faster, and become harder, the spine will be softer. The end result is a sword with a hard, sharp edge, and relatively soft spine, it’s sharp and durable.

Another result of the clay tempered process is the beautiful Hamon line it creates. The Hamon line shows the transition of the harder part (the edge) and the softer part (the spine). It’s one of the most distinguishing features of a katana sword. The Hamon line is usually in a wavy form, but there are other artful versions as well, like a straight line, cedar trees etc. Finally, it’s a great reflection of a Japanese craftsman’s spirits and an extension of the Japanese aesthetic culture.

Customize yours now