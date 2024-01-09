The state-of-the-art Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna from Sun Home lets you experience the “ultimate wellness sanctuary within the comfort of your own home.” It’s easy to operate with a simple press of a button and is built to last using eco-certified Kiln-dried eucalyptus so you can have a spa day anytime you feel like at home.

This sauna offers cellular detoxification, helps enhance the immune system, optimizes blood circulation, and naturally purify the body using patented far infrared heating technology. It has ultra-low 500W infrared heaters surrounding the entire cabin, EMF/ELF shielding with the lowest levels in the industry, and medical-grade chromotherapy LED lights. The infrared heaters have an estimated operational life of at least 30,000 hours and with daily use, these heaters can still function even after a century.

Moreover, the doctor designed and endorsed Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna has ergonomic benches that form the body and celliant heater covers for safety and for the optimal heating experience The cabin even has a Bluetooth surround sound system with premium built-in speakers, so you can listen to your favorite tunes while you recover and restore.

Not to mention, it’s easy assembly requires no power tools. It’s designed to fit seamlessly into your home with its elegant craftsmanship. The wood used in the cabin is kiln dried and air dried to 7% moisture content then each panel is pressed to prevent the wood from warping or cracking.

Inside, the cabin measures 32.2″ wide, 33.6″ deep and has a height of 70.3″ including 2″ feet. Meanwhile, the bench is 19.5″ height from the floor. The Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna is proven 99% emissive and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty of seven years on cabinetry and heaters, and three years on controls.

Images courtesy of Sun Home Saunas