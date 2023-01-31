For aftermarket moto builds, there are several brands that are popular among professional shops and your average enthusiast. Take your pick from BMW, Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki, to name a few. However, when it comes to more sustainable projects, models from Zero Motorcycles make regular appearances.

Several years since its debut, the UMC-063 XP ZERO is finally ready to launch. When we first featured this bad boy, what stood out was its sleek retro-futuristic styling. Moreover, it was the aviation undertones that made it such a stunning machine at the time.

Although it’s seemingly packing a monster powertrain beneath its aerodynamic fairings, the UMC-063 XP ZERO is an eco-friendly option for fans of big bikes. We’re glad that Hugo Eccles of United Motorcycles did not deviate that much from the original design.

Underneath all that customization is a Zero SR/F. As of this writing, the official page of the UMC-063 XP ZERO declares it as a winner of 17 international design awards. The tubular steel spaceframe features Showa SFF-BP 43 mm self-balancing forks and a Showa GK01 monoshock.

Each end comes with a 17” x 3.50” cast alloy wheel and a 17” x 5.50” cast alloy rim respectively. Both are shod in Pirelli Diablo Superbike race tires. Meanwhile, its bodywork uses CNC 6061 aerospace aluminum for the seat shell, belly pan, nose/intake, and fork brackets.

Other panels are CNC polymer with polycarbonate edges. United Motorcycles then applies “AMS-36375 ‘Ghost Grey’ experimental aircraft paint” to give it its distinct colorway. The UMC-063 XP ZERO is outfitted with an 82 kW direct drive motor powered by a 15.2 kWh battery. It generates up to 140 lb-ft of torque to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 1.7 seconds.

Images courtesy of United Motorcycles