Sometimes, luxury residences come with a cool origin story, which further elevates their appeal. The site could hold historical significance or perhaps a renowned architect or developer is behind its construction. As for the recently listed Unit 900 at 6 Mint Plaza, it was previously a firehouse but has been turned into a lavish penthouse.

According to the real estate group handling its sale, it is “overlooking historic Mint Plaza.” Those residing in San Francisco in the early 1900s will recognize the downtown location as where the Mint Building stood. The structure supposedly held a sizeable amount of the country’s gold reserves back in the day.

Now, the area is buzzing with pedestrians and boasts food trucks, outdoor cafés, and iconic orange chairs. The latter seems like a creative art installation wherein visitors can move the seats around to wherever they like. This means those living in Unit 900 at 6 Mint Plaza can enjoy the unique experience offered by the neighborhood.

The listing notes that owners will have direct elevator access to the ninth floor and a two-car side-by-side private garage for parking. The Unit 900 at 6 Mint Plaza lift opens to a grand foyer with a 100-bottle wine wall and leads into a large room connected to the living and dining areas.

The open plan features a modern kitchen with premium appliances, upscale bathrooms, and metal-frame windows. You get to enjoy views of the streets below as well as the buildings that line the horizon. This full-floor abode spans 3,529 square feet and comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a half-bathroom. Unit 900 at 6 Mint Plaza is priced at $4,500,000.

