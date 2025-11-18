The James Brand beefs up its 2018 Folson folder to make it even more outdoor ready. The Folson Pro version makes a reliable companion in your daily adventures in the urban jungle and even in the wild. Made to withstand the test of time with a construction that can take on saltwater to mud, grit, and muck.

Part of TJB’s “Uncharted Territories” lineup, this pocket knife retains the brand’s iconic DNA while giving it an out-of-this-world upgrade. We’re talking thoughtful engineering from the scales to the blade. For starters, it boasts a 3.2-inch stonewashed drop point blade crafted from LC200N from Zapp Precision Metals in Germany.

LC200N is a specialized nitrogen-based stainless steel originally developed for aerospace applications. It offers extreme corrosion resistance and high toughness. It’s virtually indestructible and holds a great edge that’s hard to chip yet easy to sharpen. The same steel applies to the liners for a cohesive durable system that can withstand the elements.

Meanwhile, the Current G10 scales pecision-machined for maximum grip provide a secure handling even with gloves or slick hands. Moreover, an anodized aluminum backspacer, machined 6AL-4V titanium hardware, and sealed ceramic ball bearings enhanced the durablity and resilience of the Folson Pro against the worst environments imaginable. A quick rinse and dry after a day’s adventure and it’s ready for more action.

The Folson Pro offers effortless cutting and slicing power in a slim and stylish profile. Built to be by your side, it has a reversible deep-carry pocket clip to ensure it stays and moves with you no matter the adventure. Plus, it’s compact and lightweight at just 7.8″ L x 0.4″ W and 4.1oz, respectively.

Images courtesy of The James Brand